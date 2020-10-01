Skip to main content
Join
Log In
Become a Member
Dashboard
Logout
Become a Member
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyles
COVID-19
Hy-Vee
Buy & Sell
Today's E-Edition
Quad City Times
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Print Edition
52°
Partly Cloudy
Watch Now: Wildfires erupt in northern California wine country
Don't miss out on local history! Check out our archives:
Election 2020: Get the latest delivered to your inbox
Answering the most common questions people have about voting
JavaScript must be enabled to enter this promotion.
Click here to learn how to enable JavaScript.
© Copyright 2020
The Quad City Times
, 500 E 3rd St. Davenport, IA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
News Alerts
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe