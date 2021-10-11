Skip to main content
Join
Log In
Become a Member
Dashboard
Logout
Become a Member
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyles
COVID-19
Hy-Vee
Jobs
Today's E-Edition
Quad City Times
Monday, October 11, 2021
Print Edition
71°
Partly Cloudy
Donation do's and don'ts — plus busting some Goodwill myths
Don't miss out on your exclusive benefits! Check them out:
Readers' Choice: 2021 Winners!
What to do when driving in floodwaters
JavaScript must be enabled to enter this promotion.
Click here to learn how to enable JavaScript.
© Copyright 2021
The Quad City Times
, 500 E 3rd St. Davenport, IA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
News Alerts
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe